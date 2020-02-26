Watkins Glen, Newfield boys move on in sectionals

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen and Newfield boys basketball teams both advanced in the Section IV Class C tournament on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Watkins Glen moved onto the quarterfinals with a 52-32 win at home against 16th-seeded Sidney in the first round. Isaac McIlroy had a game-high 23 points for the Senecas. Watkins Glen will now host eighth-seeded Union Springs in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Third-seeded Newfield rolled past 14th-seeded Harpursville 85-52 at home. The Trojans will host sixth-seeded Candor in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Here is a look at some more H.S. basketball scores from Tuesday.

Boys

Section IV Class C first round

(8) Union Springs 71, (9) Deposit/Hancock 46
(12) Groton 59, (5) Unatego 56
(4) Greene 58, (13) Spencer-Van Etten 47
(6) Candor 68, (11) Lansing 39
(7) Moravia 68, (10) Walton 52
(2) Delhi 78, (15) Southern Cayuga 56

Girls

District IV Class AAAA semifinals

(2) Athens 41, (3) Shamokin 38 – OT

