Watkins Glen secure back to back IAC Large School Championships

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Watkins Glen Seneca’s have been crown IAC Large School Champions for the second year in a row after defeating Whitney Point by a score of 49-46.

The Senecas knew they were not in for an easy task after already meeting up with Whitney Point in the regular season and losing to them.

With Watkins Glen looking to win back to back championships and the Golden Eagles looking for revenge from last year’s championship game, this one came down to the last second.

But after a back and forth game and a late-game free throw battle, it was the Senecas who came out victorious for the second year in a row.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now