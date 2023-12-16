WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a emotional return to the court for Waverly boys and girls basketball.

Just days removed from the tragic loss of 17-year-old Waverly basketball player Peyton Shaw, both Wolverine basketball teams returned to home court, earning wins in her honor. The Waverly girls opened up the home slate, on Saturday with a ceremony and moment of silence to honor Shaw, who was killed in a car accident 4 days ago. On the court, the Waverly girls stormed out of the gates in the 2nd half of action to pick up a 45-29 win over Windsor. After the final buzzer, the packed gym of Waverly fans, family, friends, and staff applauded the team in a standing ovation.

Later that same evening, the Waverly boys hosted Seton Catholic. The Wolverines and Saints battled back and forth, down to the final seconds of the contest. In the final seconds, Waverly’s Jake VanHouten knocked down a baseline jumper to win the game for the Wolverines at the buzzer. The special win accounts for the team’s 2nd in the past 2 days. Hogan Shaw led the Wolverines with 23 points.

In Elmira, the Express showed their support for the Waverly community during their Saturday afternoon girls basketball game. Elmira fans packed their gym, wearing red to show support for Waverly. In addition, the Express collected donations for the family of Peyton Shaw. On the court, Union-Endicott bested Elmira 52-43. U-E’s Adriana Fontana led the Tigers, with a game-high 12 points. Mariah Matias led the Express with 11 points, while Ellie Clearwater scored 10, and hit a half court buzzer beater before halftime.

Back in boys hoops, Horseheads picked up a thrilling win at the Bishop Kearney Tournament. The Blue Raiders won on a half court buzzer beater from Mason Holloway. Horseheads defeated Section III’s Bishop Grimes with the last second heave, 72-69. Alex Daugherty led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 27 points, Jack Fesetch added 17 points, and Holloway netted 14, in addition to the game winner.