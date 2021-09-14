Waverly boys soccer picks up win at home against Newark Valley

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly boys soccer team picked up a win at home on Tuesday.

The Wolverines defeated Newark Valley at home 6-2. Waverly scored three straight goals in the first half to take a 3-1 lead. Charlie Larabee scored the first goal for Waverly on a penalty kick. Griff Schillmoeller and Alex Emanuel scored the next two goals for the Wolverines.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Corning 3, Horseheads 1

Waverly 6, Newark Valley 2

Ithaca 2, Elmira 1

Haverling 8, Dansville 0

Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Vestal 2

Corning 3, Maine-Endwell 2

Tioga 3, Candor 2

Waverly 3, S-VE 2

Girls swimming

Corning 98, Johnson City 76