Waverly & Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer play to scoreless tie

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly and Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer met for the second time this season on Monday and the game ended with the same result as their first contest.

The Wolverines and Crusaders played to a 0-0 scoreless tie for the second time this season. Both teams entered the contest unbeaten in IAC play. 15th-ranked Elmira Notre Dame travels to Newfield on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. start. Waverly hosts Horseheads on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Check out the highlights and more scores from Monday are listed below.

Girls soccer

(15) Elmira Notre Dame 0, Waverly 0 – F/OT
(20) Vestal 1, Horseheads 0
Corning 1, Elmira 0 – F/OT

Boys soccer

Horseheads 2, Margaretville 1
(3) Haverling 4, Letchworth/Warsaw 1

Volleyball

Vestal 3, Corning 1
Tioga 3, Edison 1
Candor 3, Newfield 0

