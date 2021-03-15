Waverly football preparing for spring season

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – High School football is back in Section IV and the Waverly Wolverines are getting ready for their home opener.

It’s been close to a year and a half since the Wolverines have been on the football field together after the season was postponed this past fall due to the pandemic. Waverly head coach Jason Miller says the team is excited to be back on the gridiron. ” We’re just really fortunate and glad to have an opportunity to get back on the field and we’re excited about it,” said Miller.

The Wolverines have some returning players that includes freshman Joe Tomasso at quarterback and senior David Hallett at running back. ” We have a good core of seniors that are back but we have a lot of young kids that will be stepping out on the field on the varsity level for the first time,” said Miller.

Waverly begins their season at home against rival Tioga on Friday at 6:00 p.m.