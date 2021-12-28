Waverly girls & Athens boys advance in Valley Christmas Tournament

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly girls and Athens boys basketball teams both advanced to the finals of the Valley Christmas Tournament on Tuesday in Waverly.

The Waverly girls defeated Athens in the opening round 59-23. The Wolverines will take on Towanda in the championship game on Thursday in Sayre at 6:00 p.m. The Black Knights defeated Sayre in the opening round 53-15 in Sayre.

The Athens boys advanced with a 61-53 win against Waverly in the opening round. The Wildcats will face Towanda in the championship game on Thursday in Sayre at 7:30 p.m. Towanda picked up a 66-53 win at Sayre in the opening round.