Waverly girls basketball picks up big win over Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly girls basketball team picked up a big win on the road on Saturday.

The Wolverines dealt the reigning four-time Section IV Class AA champs Elmira their first loss of the season 66-49. Elmira led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter. The Wolverines took the lead in the second quarter and led 28-22 at halftime. Waverly would build a 47-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

Sidney Tomasso poured in a game-high 28 points for the Wolverines. Jalea Abrams led Elmira in scoring with 17 points.

More High School basketball scores from Saturday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Elmira 69, Waverly 49

Horseheads 55, Watkins Glen 46

Spencer-Van Etten 49, Thomas A. Edison 36

Tioga 42, Newark Valley 38

Northeast Bradford 43, Sayre 38

Girls basketball

Elmira Notre Dame 53, Odessa-Montour 30

Newark Valley 76, Tioga 34

