Waverly grad Stillman has huge day for St. Bonaventure

EMMITSBURG, M.D. (WETM) – Waverly grad Brendyn Stillman and his teammate Tyler Kelder put on a performance on Saturday that the St. Bonaventure baseball program will remember for a long time.

Stillman hit four home runs as the Bonnies swept a doubleheader against Mount St. Mary’s. Brendyn finished the day going 9-for-10 with four home runs and eight RBI’s. Stillman and teammate Tyler Kelder went back-to-back three times during the doubleheader. Kelder went 7-for-11 with five homers and eight RBI’s on Saturday. St. Bonaventure (3-0) swept the doubleheader by scores of 11-9 and 11-2.

Stillman was a three-time All-State pick at Waverly and was an All-American at Herkimer Community College.

Sayre grad Matt Williams went 2-for-5, scored two runs, hit a home run, and had three RBI’s for the Bonnies on Friday in a 12-3 win against Mount St. Mary’s.