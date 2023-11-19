ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly grad Sidney Tomasso came up big on the court, this weekend.

(Photo Courtesy: St. John Fisher Athletics)

Former Waverly standout, Sidney Tomasso earned the tournament MVP of the Mark’s Pizzeria Crosstown Shootout after 2 impressive games for St. John Fisher. Thursday night at Nazareth College, the junior guard began the tournament with an 18 point performance against RIT. Tomasso’s effort accounted for the 2nd best scoring performance on the team in the 83-60 win, which propelled the Cardinals into the final. In Saturday’s game, the Waverly grad posted a game-high 21 points, to go with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Tomasso’s near career night helped the Cardinals defeat the University of Rochester and earn their 2nd-straight win, 72-62.

This season, Tomasso will look to help St. John Fisher to a 3rd-straight Empire 8 crown and NCAA Division III Tournament bid. Tomasso is a former Empire 8 All-Conference First Team selection and Empire 8 Sportswoman of the Year. Also this year, the standout junior is now joined by her sister Alexandra on the team.

The Cardinals will next take on Penn State Behrend on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for their home opener. Tomasso and St. John Fisher will play a matchup close to home on January 6th, at Elmira College.