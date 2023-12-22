ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell girls basketball picked up a massive win over top-ranked Dansville and Waverly boys hoops fell for the first time this season.

It was a thrilling Friday night of local high school basketball, featuring an upset and an overtime thriller. Hornell girls basketball entered Friday night, as the 4th ranked team in New York’s Class B and their opponents from Dansville entered number 1. The Red Raiders battled through an early challenge from the Mustangs, but powered past the top-ranked team with scores from Jordyn Dyring, Payton Bentley, and Selena Maldonado. With the lead late in the 1st quarter, Hornell jumped ahead, leading to a dominant 75-51 win.

In Waverly, Wolverine fans were treated to 4 helpings of matchups with Binghamton at the JV and Varsity level. In the girls varsity game, Binghamton picked up a 54-26 win behind 21 points from Remi Campbell. On the boys side, the Wolverines and Patriots exchanged the lead all the way to overtime, in front of a playoff-like crowd at Waverly High School. Binghamton would ultimately take the victory on a game-winning steal and score, finished off by Quamir Hazel. Binghamton’s 62-60 win put the 1st blemish on the Wolverine’s 3-0 record.

In the NTL, Troy boys basketball crushed Canton, 69-17 to improve to 7-0 on the season. Lincoln Chimics scored 20 points for the Trojans.

A full look at Friday night’s local basketball scores is listed below:

Section IV Boys Basketball:

Binghamton 62 – Waverly 60 – Final/OT

Fairport 68 – Corning 46

Moravia 74 – Tioga 40

NTL Boys Basketball:

Troy 69 – Canton 17

North Penn-Mansfield 62 – Towanda 49

NTL Girls Basketball:

Athens 53 – Midd-West 29

Section V Girls Basketball:

#4 Hornell 75 – #1 Dansville 51

Haverling 43 – Way-Co 22

For the latest on local high school basketball in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports.