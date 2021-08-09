Waverly to hold fall sports Media Day

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly Athletic Department will hold a special event next month.

Waverly will hold fall sports Media Day on Wednesday, September 1st. The event will showcase all teams, coaches, and athletes at the varsity & JV level for the upcoming fall season. The local media will be able to interview coaches and players as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Media Day will begin at 10:00 am at the High School and will continue at Waverly Memorial Stadium at 12:30 p.m. The first day of practice in New York for the fall sports season is August 23rd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now