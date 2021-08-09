Waverly to hold fall sports Media Day

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly Athletic Department will hold a special event next month.

Waverly will hold fall sports Media Day on Wednesday, September 1st. The event will showcase all teams, coaches, and athletes at the varsity & JV level for the upcoming fall season. The local media will be able to interview coaches and players as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Media Day will begin at 10:00 am at the High School and will continue at Waverly Memorial Stadium at 12:30 p.m. The first day of practice in New York for the fall sports season is August 23rd.