Waverly’s Gabby Picco to play college soccer at La Salle

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly soccer standout Gabby Picco will play college soccer at the Division I level.

Picco signed her National Letter of Intent to play college soccer for La Salle at Waverly High School on Friday. Gabby is a two-time all-state pick and has 54 goals and 38 assists for the Wolverines. Picco says she can’t wait to play Division I soccer. ” I am super excited to attend La Salle. I am super excited to meet my teammates. I can not wait and I just keep on putting in the work so I’m ready when I get there, said Picco.

Picco is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to major in business while attending La Salle.

