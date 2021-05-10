Waverly’s Kittle earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week (Photo: Valley Sports Report)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly’s Haley Kittle earns this week’s top honor.

Kittle earned the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Kittle hit a 54 in a win over Spencer Van-Etten/Candor last week helping the Wolverines win their 119 consecutive match. A steak that may never be duplicated again.

Waverly’s streak did come to an end after a loss to Ithaca shortly thereafter but not before you voted for Kittle’s outstanding week.

