Waverly’s Melina Ortiz scores first collegiate goal for Siena

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WETM) – Waverly grad Melina Ortiz scored her first collegiate goal on Sunday.

Ortiz scored her first career goal for the Division I Siena women’s soccer team in a 2-1 loss on the road to Lehigh. The sophomore scored the lone goal for the Saints in the 89th minute. After completing a give-and-go with teammate Annie Bagnall, Ortiz sent in a tough angle shot from the left which lofted inside the far right post to cut the lead to 2-1.

Ortiz has started three games for the Saints this season. Siena (2-2) is on the road against Sacred Heart on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

