ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly junior basketball standout Sidney Tomasso has earned another MVP award.

Tomasso is the 18 Sports Winter Female MVP after receiving 65 percent of the total votes. Sidney had a big junior year for the Wolverines and averaged 19.8 points per game this past season. Tomasso was also named the IAC South Large School MVP.

Tomasso also reached the 1,000 career point milestone at Waverly this past season.