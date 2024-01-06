ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly’s Sidney and Alex Tomasso helped St. John Fisher basketball to a memorable win.

Waverly grads Sidney and Alex Tomasso combined for 16 points to help the St. John Fisher women’s basketball team beat Elmira College, on Saturday. Junior guard Sidney Tomasso scored 10 points, to go along with 5 steals, and 4 rebounds. Alex added 6 points and 2 rebounds to the Cardinals 92-37 win, in just 8 minutes of playing time. St. John Fisher’s win accounts for their 8th consecutive victory and the team’s 2nd largest scoring effort this season. In addition to the Tomasso sister’s effort, Joleen Lusk lead the Cardinals with 16 points, while Katie Moravec scored 15. Elmira College’s Laura Bogota was the only Soaring Eagle in double figures, scoring a team-high 14 points.

For Waverly’s Tomasso sisters, playing together in front of friends and family in the Twin Tiers once again, was special.

Sidney Tomasso introduced in the starting lineup in front of a home crowd at Speidel Gym.

“It was so much fun, said Sidney. I love playing with Alex. Having our entire hometown here, including my old teammates and coach, made it super fun.”

Alex shared Sidney’s feelings on the contest, but experienced the road game in front of home fans for the first time. The graduate student guard and former Waverly standout made her return to basketball, following a 4-year hiatus. Tomasso utilized an extra year of eligibility to transfer to St. John Fisher and join the basketball and golf teams. The grad student spent 4 seasons with the Merrimack College golf team, serving as team captain in her junior and senior year. In addition to her golf success, Alex shared that her love for basketball never faded, and that she is thrilled to join her sister for one final season.

Waverly grad Alex Tomasso scored 6 points in a win over Elmira College.

“I decided to return to basketball because I love the sport and because I knew I loved playing with Sid, said Alex. I am so thankful for this experience and to be able to spend this year together, both on and off the court. It has been amazing.”

The Waverly natives added that the game would stand as a piece of family history, as well. Sidney and Alex’s younger brother Joey was in attendance for the game, thanks to the postponing of Waverly boys basketball’s road matchup with Lansing. According to Sidney and Alex, the snowy weather in the Twin Tiers allowed the entire Tomasso family to be in the same gym for the first time in 6 years.

“We love supporting each other, said Alex. Sidney and I, love going to Joey’s games. We are his number one fans. It’s awesome that they could all be here.”

Following the St. John Fisher vs. Elmira College matchup in women’s basketball, the men’s teams took to the court. St. John Fisher picked up the 108-95 win over the Soaring Eagles with 18 points from both Daniel Cook and Brad Fowler. Elmira College was led by a fierce scoring effort from Riley Spencer, Tyler Cardello, and Athens grad J.J. Babcock. The trio combined for 71 points, with Spencer leading the way, scoring 29. Cardello added 22 to EC’s effort, while Babcock recorded 20 point double-double with 13 rebounds.

Elmira College’s Riley Spencer scored a game-high 29 points in a loss to St. John Fisher.

The Elmira College basketball teams will both return to home court on Tuesday, for matchups with Houghton College. The EC women’s team will kick-off the double-header at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game following at 7:30 p.m. For the Tomasso sisters and St. John Fisher, the Cardinals quest for another Empire 8 title continues on Tuesday. The Cardinals return home for a 5:30 p.m. game against Keuka College.