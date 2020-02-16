Waverly’s Woodring reaches 1,000 career point milestone

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) - The Elmira Enforcers have now won eight of their last nine games.

The Enforcers defeated Watertown on the road 5-2 on Sunday. Joe Young had a huge game in goal for Elmira with 59 saves. The Enforcers scored the first four goals of the game and led 4-0 in the third period. Hudson Michealis scored the first goal of the game in the first period and finished the game with two goals and an assist. The Enforcers won two out of three games against the Wolves this weekend. The two teams split two games at First Arena with the Wolves winning on Friday 3-1 and the Enforcers winning on Saturday 4-2.