Waverly’s Woodring reaches 1,000 career point milestone

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special day for Waverly senior basketball standout Scott Woodring on Saturday.

Woodring reached 1,000 career points at Waverly in a 59-47 loss at home to Chenango Forks. Woodring needed just four points to reach the milestone and scored 36 points for the Wolverines. Thru 18 games this season Woodring was averaging 25.8 points per game and 14.2 rebounds per game for Waverly.

Waverly hosts Watkins Glen in a one-game playoff for the IAC South Large School title on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

