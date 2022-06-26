WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor made their way to victory lane at The Glen on Sunday.

Albuquerque passed Tom Blomqvist late in the race to take the lead on their way to winning the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen International for Wayne Taylor Racing in the Daytona Prototype (DPi) class. The race was red flagged after four hours of racing due to severe weather and was restarted with 35 minutes remaining.

Other class winners from the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen are listed below.

LMP2 – Ben Keating, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker – PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports

LMP3 – Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga and Kay van Berlo – Riley Motorsports

GTD PRO – Ross Gunn, Alex Riberas – Heart of Racing Team

GTD – Roman De Angelis, Maxime Martin, Ian James – Heart of Racing Team