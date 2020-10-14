Wellsboro stays unbeaten with win against Athens

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Wellsboro boys soccer team stayed unbeaten this season by winning an NTL soccer showdown on the road against Athens on Tuesday.

Wellsboro defeated Athens 3-0 for their second win against the Wildcats this season. The Hornets edged Athens (9-2) at home earlier this season 2-1.

Kaeden Mann scored on a penalty kick in the first half to put Wellsboro in front 1-0. Jack Poirier scored a goal on an assist from Joseph Grab with 33 seconds left to play in the first half to send the Hornets into halftime with a 2-0 lead. Mann scored his second goal of the game on an assist from Poirier just 39 seconds into the second half to put Wellsboro in front 3-0.

Wellsboro improves to 8-0 this season and are on the road against Northeast Bradford on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

Here is some more scores from the NTL on Tuesday:

Boys soccer

Northeast Bradford 3, Sayre 2 – overtime

Volleyball

Athens 3, Wellsboro 2

Williamson 3, Sayre 1