Wes Short, Jr. leads Dick’s Sporting Goods Open after first round

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – PGA Tour Champions made their return to En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott on Friday.

Wes Short, Jr. shot a six-under-par round of 66 to take a one shot lead after the first round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. 2014 Dick’s Open winner Bernhard Langer and Cameron Beckman are tied for second place one shot back at five-under-par. Defending DSG Open champ Doug Barron is tied for 20th at two-under-par. Horseheads native Joey Sindelar shot even par in the first round and is tied for 42nd.

It’s the first Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in two years after the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Broome County is celebrating 50 years of pro golf in the county this year. The second round begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and the final group tees off at 1:14 p.m.