WETM remembers Waverly legend Les Goble

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Last month, the Twin Tiers bid farewell to a football legend.

Les Goble, a Waverly standout and former NFL player with the Chicago Cardinals in the 1950’s, passed away after declining health on December 2nd. Goble was 87 years old.

18 Sports pays tribute to the man who was drafted out of Alfred University at halfback and as a kick returner, Les Goble. A story unlike any other, Goble was one of the greatest local athletes to ever come out of the Valley.

Goble played for the Chicago Cardinals in 1954 and 1955, taking back two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Les played with the likes of the late-great, Night Train Lane and Ollie Matson, both members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

An all-league performer in high school for the Wolverines, Goble was also a standout in track and field. Ten years ago, we had the opportunity to sit down with Goble to reflect back on his storied career.

We flashback to 2009 with Goble, a true pioneer in local sports. A man’s man who did it his way. Always aiming for perfection.