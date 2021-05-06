WETM wins prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award in sports for third-straight year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports received a major honor on behalf of the station.

The annual Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards, considered one of the most competitive and comprehensive awards in journalism, were released on Thursday. For the third consecutive year, 18 Sports received the award in the sports reporting category for our story on legendary Elmira Notre Dame football coach Mike D’Aloisio’s battle against ALS.

The story, “The Fight of Coach D – Mike D’Aloisio battles ALS” will now be automatically entered in the National Edward R. Murrow Award competition, the winner will be revealed later this year. D’Aloisio’s story will compete against 13 other regions and has now earned the distinction of being one of the best stories in the country for the small market category.

You can watch the full story here from December on WETM-TV: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/the-fight-of-coach-d-mike-daloisio-battles-als/

18 Sports would like to thank Coach D’Aloisio and his family for having the courage to share this story with the Twin Tiers. Our hearts and strength go out to them during this challenging time against ALS.