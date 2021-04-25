WG & Horseheads girls swimming win sectional titles

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen and Horseheads girls swimming teams both won sectional titles on Saturday.

(Photos courtesy: Odessa File)

The Senecas won their fourth straight Section IV Class C title with 437 points. Lansing finished in second with 347, and Waverly finished in third place with 275. Thalia Marquez won four events for Watkins Glen. Marquez took first place in the 200 and 500 freestyle, the 200 yard medley relay, and the 400 yard freestyle relay. Faye Mooney had three wins, and Amanda Wilbur and Alannah Klemann won two events.

Horseheads won a Section IV Class A title with 581 points. Corning finished in second place with 368 points. Sophia Verkleeren won four events for the Blue Raiders. Verkleeren took first place in the 200 individual medley, 100 yard backstroke, the 200 yard medley relay, and the 400 yard freestyle relay.

(Photos courtesy: Odessa File)