WGI excited for NASCAR to return in August

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s opening weekend at Watkins Glen International and the stars of NASCAR are set to return to the historic road course in August.

NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen weekend is scheduled for August 4th thru the 8th. Last year NASCAR weekend at The Glen was moved to the Daytona Road Course due to covid-19.

A NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race has been added to the weekend schedule this year and is set for Saturday, August 7th at 12:30 p.m. With some fans in attendance and the addition of the truck race it should be an exciting weekend at WGI. ” How much more exicited can we all be after missing last year. We’re ready tomorrow. If we could open up for NASCAR we’re ready,” said WGI President Michael Printup.

Chase Elliott will try to win this third straight Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 8th at 3:00 p.m.