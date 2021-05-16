Wheeler wins gold, Butler takes 2nd place at conference championships

(WETM) - The race to vaccinate New Yorkers continues as thousands of shots were administered yesterday. 105,099 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 1,175 doses have been administered at the eight pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops on day 4 of the pilot program that launched on May 12. 841,164 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days. The week 22 allocation of 926,450 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.

"The vaccine is the weapon that can win the war, and the faster everyone takes in, the faster we can continue to safely reopen our economy and get back to a new normal," Governor Cuomo said. "We are continuing to work with community leaders and organizations to make the vaccine accessible to more New Yorkers, but we are seeing a lag in vaccinations and I remind everyone that we cannot get complacent with COVID. The vaccine is safe and effective, and the process is as seamless as it can be. You just have to show up at one of our sites across the state, roll up your sleeve, and help bring us a step closer to victory against the virus."