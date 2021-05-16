Wheeler wins gold, Butler takes 2nd place at conference championships

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local athletes had big performances at their conference championships in Track & Field this weekend.
Elmira grad Abbey Wheeler won gold at the Big East Championships in the 10,000 meters on Friday in Geneva, Ohio. The graduate student at Providence finished in first place with a winning time of 33:50.07 in her first ever 10,000 meter race. Wheeler has now won three Big East championships.
Corning grad Lindsey Butler finished in second place in the 800 meters for Virginia Tech at the ACC Championships in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday. The sophomore crossed the line with a time of 2:01.32 which is the second fastest outdoor time in Hokies’ history.
(Photos courtesy: @PCAthletics, @HokiesTFXC)