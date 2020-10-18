Wildcats move to 4-1 with comeback win against South Williamsport

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens Wildcats football team moved to 4-1 this season with a comeback win against previously undefeated South Williamsport 35-18 at home on Saturday.

The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead on an 18-yard touchdown run by Shayne Reid. South Williamsport answered back with three straight touchdowns. Landon Lorson connected with Grant Bachman on a 27-yard touchdown pass that gave the Mountaineers an 18-7 lead. Mason Lister scored on a quarterback sneak for Athens from a yard out with under a minute to go in the first half to cut the lead to 18-14 at halftime.

Athens outscored South Williamsport 21-0 in the second half.

The Wildcats (4-1) are on the road against Montgomery (3-3) on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Canton defeated Muncy at home 19-0 on Saturday in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Canton (3-0) is on the road against Northwest (3-3) on Friday at 7:00 p.m.