Wildcats roll past Black Knights in home opener

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens boys soccer team rolled past Towanda in their home opener on Tuesday.
The Wildcats defeated the Black Knights 11-0. Nate Quinn scored four goals for Athens. Mason Hughey had a hat trick for the Wildcats and scored his 50th career goal.
Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.
Boys Soccer
Elmira Notre Dame 2, Newark Valley 2
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 4, Waverly 1
Elmira 3, Union-Endicott 0
Trumansburg 6, Watkins Glen 0
Athens 11, Towanda 0
Girls Soccer
Vestal 5, Athens 0
Volleyball
Horseheads 3, Maine-Endwell 1
Corning 3, Binghamton 0
Waverly 3, Odessa-Montour 0
Girls Swimming
Corning 110, Binghamton 56