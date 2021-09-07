Wildcats roll past Black Knights in home opener

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens boys soccer team rolled past Towanda in their home opener on Tuesday.

The Wildcats defeated the Black Knights 11-0. Nate Quinn scored four goals for Athens. Mason Hughey had a hat trick for the Wildcats and scored his 50th career goal.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys Soccer

Elmira Notre Dame 2, Newark Valley 2

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 4, Waverly 1

Elmira 3, Union-Endicott 0

Trumansburg 6, Watkins Glen 0

Athens 11, Towanda 0

Girls Soccer

Vestal 5, Athens 0

Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Maine-Endwell 1

Corning 3, Binghamton 0

Waverly 3, Odessa-Montour 0

Girls Swimming

Corning 110, Binghamton 56