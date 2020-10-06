Wildcats roll past Black Knights in rare Monday night game

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens Wildcats moved to 3-0 this season with a 44-14 win at home against Towanda in a rare Monday night High School football game.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 23-0 lead and led 23-7 at halftime. Shayne Reid scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put Athens up 30-7. Caleb Nichols intercepted a pass for the Wildcats later in the third quarter and returned it all the way down to the 5-yard line. Two plays later Nichols put Athens up 37-7 on a 1-yard touchdown run.

The game was scheduled to be played this past Friday but was postponed due to the potential of a COVID-19 case.

Athens (3-0) will host South Williamsport on October 16th at 7:00 p.m.

Towanda (0-3) is on the road against Wellsboro on Friday at 7:00 p.m.