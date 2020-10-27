Wildcats top Rams in four sets

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens volleyball team rallied from a set down to defeat Wyalusing at home in four sets 3-1 on Monday.

The Wildcats won 22-25, 25-9, 25-9, 25-15. Kylie Jayne had 17 kills and two digs for Athens. Leah Liechty added 12 kills, three digs, and an ace for the Wildcats. Kayleigh Miller had 32 assists, 15 digs, four aces and two kills for Athens.

Athens finishes their regular season at 10-6 and will head to the postseason.

Wyalusing (4-11) hosts Canton on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now