Wildcats top Rams in four sets

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Athens volleyball team rallied from a set down to defeat Wyalusing at home in four sets 3-1 on Monday.

The Wildcats won 22-25, 25-9, 25-9, 25-15. Kylie Jayne had 17 kills and two digs for Athens. Leah Liechty added 12 kills, three digs, and an ace for the Wildcats. Kayleigh Miller had 32 assists, 15 digs, four aces and two kills for Athens.

Athens finishes their regular season at 10-6 and will head to the postseason.

Wyalusing (4-11) hosts Canton on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.