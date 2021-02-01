williams banner

Williamson’s Taylor Rae Jones wins Athlete of the Week

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – This week’s Athlete of the Week set a new career-high for the Warriors.

Williamson basketball player Taylor Rae Jones is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The freshman scored a career-high 25 points for the Warriors against Cowanesque Valley to earn a nominee. Taylor Rae also scored 16 points for Williamson against Wyalusing.

Jones received 54 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

