Williamson’s Taylor Rae Jones wins Athlete of the Week

TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – This week’s Athlete of the Week set a new career-high for the Warriors.

(Photos courtesy: tiogapublishing.com)

Williamson basketball player Taylor Rae Jones is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The freshman scored a career-high 25 points for the Warriors against Cowanesque Valley to earn a nominee. Taylor Rae also scored 16 points for Williamson against Wyalusing.

Jones received 54 percent of the total votes.

