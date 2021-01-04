Witham takes first place at Bison Invite

LEWISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Corning grad Drew Witham made an impressive college debut for Division I Long Island on Sunday.

Witham went 3-0 to take first place at 141 pounds at the Bison Invite hosted by Bucknell. Drew picked up decision wins against Kurt Phipps from Bucknell (9-7), Freddy Junko from VMI (5-4), and Noah Roulo of VMI (6-3).

Witham was named the Section IV Division I wrestler of the year last season. Drew had a big senior season for the Hawks going 39-4 during the regular season and finished in third place at states in Albany at 132 pounds.

Bucknell won the round robin tournament that also included Virginia Military Institute.

Long Island is at Army on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.