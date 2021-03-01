Wolverines edge Hawks on the road

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly girls basketball team won a close contest on the road against Corning on Monday.

The Wolverines edged the Hawks 39-36. Jayda Felker scored a basket down low with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter to give Corning a one point lead. The next trip down the court Waverly answered back as Gabby Picco connected on a go-ahead 3-pointer to put the Wolverines up by two. Sidney Tomasso scored a basket for Waverly on an assist by Picco with eight seconds to go to put the Wolverines in front 39-36.

More High School basketball scores from Monday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Elmira 69, Horseheads 54

Corning 90, Waverly 67

Girls basketball

Spencer-Van Etten 51, Odessa-Montour 38



