Wolverines win showdown against Senecas

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Waverly boys basketball team picked up a big win on the road on Saturday.

The Wolverines defeated Watkins Glen 53-48. Waverly moves into first place in the IAC South Large School standings with the win. The Wolverines led 26-14 at halftime. Scott Woodring scored a game-high 25 points for Waverly. Owen Scholtisek led the Senecas in scoring with 17 points.

Waverly (11-2) hosts Newark Valley on Tuesday at 7:00 pm. Watkins Glen (11-2) hosts Odessa-Montour on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

