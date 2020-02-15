Breaking News
Local firefighters battle late-night blazes in bitterly cold temperatures

Wolves end Enforcers’ six-game winning streak

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers had their six-game winning streak come to an end on Friday.

Watertown defeated Elmira at First Arena 3-1. The Wolves took an early 1-0 lead at the 3:48 mark of the first period on a goal scored by Jamie Lukas. Ryan Marker added another goal for Watertown in the second period to put the Wolves up 2-0. The Enforcers answered back just 10 seconds later as Kyle Stevens found JT Walters for a goal to cut the lead to 2-1. Watertown took a 3-1 lead late in the second period on a goal by Cole Sonstebo. Jeremy Pominville made 37 saves in goal for the Wolves. Troy Passingham made 39 saves for the Enforcers.

The Elmira Enforcers wrap up a two-game series at home against Watertown on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now