Wolves end Enforcers’ six-game winning streak

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers had their six-game winning streak come to an end on Friday.

Watertown defeated Elmira at First Arena 3-1. The Wolves took an early 1-0 lead at the 3:48 mark of the first period on a goal scored by Jamie Lukas. Ryan Marker added another goal for Watertown in the second period to put the Wolves up 2-0. The Enforcers answered back just 10 seconds later as Kyle Stevens found JT Walters for a goal to cut the lead to 2-1. Watertown took a 3-1 lead late in the second period on a goal by Cole Sonstebo. Jeremy Pominville made 37 saves in goal for the Wolves. Troy Passingham made 39 saves for the Enforcers.

The Elmira Enforcers wrap up a two-game series at home against Watertown on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.