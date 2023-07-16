ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A familiar face will once again call First Arena ice home.

The newly named Elmira River Sharks will take to the First Arena in the upcoming FPHL season and they will now have a fan favorite in their colors. Elmira acquired Cam Yarwood from the Binghamton Black Bears in exchange for Noah Wild. The deal was made official this past Thursday, sending the former Elmira Enforcer back to the city that he called home for 2 seasons.

Yarwood spent the 2018-2020 seasons with the Enforcers, guiding the team to a runner up finish for the Commissioner’s Cup in 2019. The multi-tool player scored 25 goals and 52 assists in 98 games with Elmira. Yarwood’s first stint in Elmira ended after the 2020 season, when he was traded to Columbus. The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native spent the last 2 seasons with Binghamton, finishing with 16 goals and 45 assists.

The Elmira Hockey fan favorite will also serve as an Assistant Coach for Elmira Impact junior team this season.

As part of the trade, former Elmira Mammoth Alternate Captain Noah Wild will head to Binghamton. Wild scored 3 goals and 7 assists in 31 games with the Mammoth last season. Prior to Elmira, Wild played in the FPHL with the Delaware Thunder.

In addition to the trade news, Elmira River Sharks season tickets are now available. Fans can visit the First Arena Box Office Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to secure their seats.