ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell junior Yianni Diakomihalis has been named the EIWA Wrestler of the Year for the third time.

Diakomihalis won his third national title with a dominant 11-5 win against Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett in the finals at 149 pounds at the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championship earlier this month in Detroit. The Big Red standout finished his junior year undefeated at 28-0 and has a 75-match win streak. Diakomihalis joins Lansing native and Cornell alum Kyle Dake as the conference’s only three-time Wrestler of the Year.

Diakomihalis was also named the Dan Hodge Trophy runner-up. Minnesota NCAA champion heavyweight and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was awarded the Dan Hodge Trophy, which is equivalent to college football’s Heisman Trophy.