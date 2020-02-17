Young makes 59 saves in Enforcers road win

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers have now won eight of their last nine games.

The Enforcers defeated Watertown on the road 5-2 on Sunday. Joe Young had a huge game in goal for Elmira with 59 saves. The Enforcers scored the first four goals of the game and led 4-0 in the third period. Hudson Michealis scored the first goal of the game in the first period and finished the game with two goals and an assist. The Enforcers won two out of three games against the Wolves this weekend. The two teams split two games at First Arena with the Wolves winning on Friday 3-1 and the Enforcers winning on Saturday 4-2.

The Elmira Enforcers begin a two-game series on the road against Mentor on Friday at 7:35 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: FPHL Live)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now