Zaria Shazer wins MAAC Player of the Week

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad and Marist sophomore Zaria Shazer has received a big award.

The forward has been named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Week. Shazer had a double-double in all three games for the Red Foxes this past week. The former Express standout is averaging 12.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 assists in the first three games of the season for Marist. Zaria had 13 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday’s 67-50 win at home against Vermont. Shazer leads the teams in rebounds with 36 and is second on the team in scoring behind fellow Elmira grad Kiara Fisher who is averaging 17.7 points a game.

Marist (2-1) is on the road against Arizona on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

