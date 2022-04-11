ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Valley region wrestlers are making their mark at RIT.

Tioga’s Austin Lamb and Athens’ Chris Horton have been named Scholastic All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) last week. As a team, the RIT Tigers had the fourth-best grade point average in the nation. The team also finished fourth in NCAA D-III on the mats.

Lamb, a junior at 165 pounds, finished as an All-American in eighth place at the NCAA Championships. Austin compiled an impressive (25-9) overall record this year.

Horton, a senior at 141 pounds, racked up a (17-7) record for the Tigers.

Also of major note, fellow Athens grad Kaidon Winters finished second in the country at 157 pounds. The senior lost a close 5-3 match in overtime that ended in controversy. Winters was on his way to winning the title until a call was reversed by the officials. RIT has appealed the call.