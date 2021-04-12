Logan Knowles to compete in national disabled golf championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local inspiration continues to make major strides in sport.

Horseheads Logan Knowles, born with cerebral palsy, has entered his name into the 2021 Disabled Golf Open Championship in Mesa, Arizona. The tournament will be played May 17-21 at Longbow Golf Club. Knowles, who graduated from Horseheads High School, is a prime example of overcoming the odds.

Knowles officially announced his entrance on his Facebook page. Already in his storied career Knowles, 20, won a gold medal in skiing in the Nastar National Games.

18 Sports will keep you updated on Logan’s progress moving forward in golf and his athletic endeavors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now