Logan Knowles to compete in national disabled golf championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local inspiration continues to make major strides in sport.

Horseheads Logan Knowles, born with cerebral palsy, has entered his name into the 2021 Disabled Golf Open Championship in Mesa, Arizona. The tournament will be played May 17-21 at Longbow Golf Club. Knowles, who graduated from Horseheads High School, is a prime example of overcoming the odds.

Knowles officially announced his entrance on his Facebook page. Already in his storied career Knowles, 20, won a gold medal in skiing in the Nastar National Games.

18 Sports will keep you updated on Logan’s progress moving forward in golf and his athletic endeavors.