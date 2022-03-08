Logan McNaney and #1 Maryland off to unbeaten start

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s own Logan McNaney is a key player for #1 Maryland men’s lacrosse.

McNaney is the starting goalie for the Terrapins who are now (5-0) to start the year. The Terps outlasted #7 Notre Dame 11-9 on the road Saturday, McNaney registered 12 saves on the afternoon.

The junior net minder and Maryland host SUNY Albany this Saturday at Noon. Albany (1-2) has Horseheads grad Parker Winkky, a freshman at attack on the team.

Last season, McNaney earned Big Ten second team honors as Maryland finished as the NCAA runner-up. This year, Maryland is primed to win it all for the first time since 2017 under fellow Corning native, John Tillman, as head coach.

McNaney has 46 saves and has started all five games this season for Maryland. Logan is ranked second in The Big Ten Conference in goals against average (9.31). Logan graduated from The Salisbury School in Maryland prior to the college game where he was an Under Armour All-American.