Logan McNaney discusses Maryland lacrosse success

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another Corning lacrosse standout is making a major impact at the Division one level.

Logan McNaney is the starting goalie for the University of Maryland men’s lacrosse program. The sophomore earned a second-team All-Big Ten Conference selection this year and is looking to help the unbeaten Terrapins advance in the NCAA Tournament.

McNaney and the Terps’ next game will be Sunday at 2:30 pm on ESPNU against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Maryland is currently ranked second in the country and now (13-0). If Maryland can win Sunday, that could set up a potential all-Corning Final Four in the bracket.

Fellow Corning native Aidan Olmstead and Loyola (MD) is looking to pull the upset of Duke at Noon on ESPNU Sunday. Loyola would then face Maryland if the Terps could achieve victory in the Final Four.

McNaney has recorded 130 saves this season in the cage after earning the starting spot. From the scout team on the verge of redshirt year, McNaney tells 18 Sports he’s basking in the success as the team continues to battle for a national title.

Maryland last won a national championship in 2017. The program is coached by former Corning lacrosse standout, John Tillman, who’s now in his 11th season leading the program. Hear from McNaney as the team prepares for Sunday’s big game.