ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the stuff dreams are made of.

Corning’s Logan McNaney earned and lived the lacrosse dream just a few short weeks ago. McNaney, a junior goalie for the University of Maryland men’s lacrosse team, helped the Terrapins win a National Championship in their 9-7 win over Cornell on Memorial Day.

McNaney, who will return next season for his senior year, was named NCAA Tournament MVP thanks to his 17 saves in the title game against The Big Red. It was the perfect way to cap off the perfect season for the Terrapins, who finished the year unblemished at (18-0). Maryland is also coached by Corning West and Cornell University grad, John Tillman.

For McNaney, who had a staggering 61 saves in four games in the NCAA Tournament including 36 in the Final Four, being able to celebrate this major accomplishment with his brothers on the team and his Corning family means everything.

“That last whistle blew, you kind of didn’t know what to do, because we had never been in the situation before,” McNaney said.

“Fans are going crazy, everyone’s throwing their helmets off and everyone is screaming and smiling,” added McNaney. Living, taking in the moment for McNaney and the program is something that will stay with him forever.

“It was hard to take everything in that moment. Kind of looking back at it the last couple of weeks, remembering what it felt like winning a national championship, I’m extremely grateful,” McNaney said.

After last year’s heartbreaking loss in the finals to Virginia, 17-16, McNaney says what matters most is having the opportunity to share this triumph with the team who endured it all in getting to the top.

“For the guys on the team, the coaching, the support staff and the fans who’s been with us on the whole journey, it’s really cool to really be a part of history.”

After some well-deserved time off, McNaney is back to work honing his skills in the cage. As for what’s next, the Terrapins will look to repeat in 2023, something McNaney will be battling for. Every step of the way in Terrapin country.

18 Sports will have plenty more with McNaney, including an in-depth interview, in the coming days.

(VIDEO: Courtesy of ESPN)