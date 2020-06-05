Longtime Elmira coach Gregg Dille retires

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira wrestling and teaching staple is calling it a career.

Gregg Dille, a physical education teacher at Broadway Middle School for 34 years, officially retired from the Elmira City School District. Dille coached hundreds of area high school wrestlers since the mid 1980’s after a collegiate wrestling career for the University of Pittsburgh.

Coach even had the opportunity to coach and teach perhaps the greatest local wrestler ever, the late-great Jeff Reese.

Dille’s resume is truly special but what’s perhaps his biggest accomplishment, is helping thousands of area students learn the importance of physical education. Taking care of your body and teaching important life-lessons, something Dille did every day throughout his near 40-year teaching career at Broadway.

On top of his wrestling coaching experience, Dille also coached several other sports in the district over the years including football, volleyball, track and softball.

18 Sports congratulates Dille on a standout career and we wish Greg and his entire family well in retirement.