Lucas Riley earns Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Express standout grappler has earned this week’s top honor.

Elmira junior 132-pounder, Lucas Riley, is this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Riley won the Dave Buck Memorial Tournament and has racked up a solid (10-1) record on the season.

The defending Section IV champion at 126-pounds, Riley continues to rise in the sport. Each week, you can vote for the top student-athletes of the week on mytwintiers.com/sports.

You have until Sunday night by midnight to vote. 18 Sports will then reveal the winner each Monday night during our 6 pm sports.