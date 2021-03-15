Lucia D’Arpino wins athlete of the week & Male Winter MVP nominees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Avoca/Prattsburgh basketball standout earns this week’s top honor.

Lucia D’Arpino is this week’s 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. D’Arpino scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds in a win over Campbell-Savona earlier this month. She also helped the Vikings earn a Section V Class D2 runner-up finish on the season.

Plus, it’s time to vote for the 18 Sports Winter Male MVP. It’s been a challenging season of uncertainty, but a season not short of great student-athletes. Vote now for the next two weeks on http://mytwintiers.com/sports to see who the ultimate winner of the season will be. Take a look at this season’s nominees below, female nominees will be released tomorrow night.

Male Winter MVP Nominees
Cal Bartone – Corning Swimming, set Section IV record in breaststroke 
Ty Barrett – Troy Basketball, led PIAA District IV in points scored
Gavin Bradley – Athens Wrestling, placed 2nd in the state
Kris Johnson – Avoca/Prattsburgh basketball, scored 1,000 career points

(PHOTO: Avoca/Prattsburgh Athletics)

