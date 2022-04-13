ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning baseball product is advancing his professional career.

Luke Terwilliger, a Hawks standout on the diamond, is the new video coordinator for the Miami Marlins Class A affiliate baseball team. Terwilliger will produce and work with all things video related for in-game footage, highlights, and more for the Beloit Sky Carp in Wisconsin.

Luke is a 2019 graduate of Adelphi University and earned all-conference at third base along with multiple academic honor roll accolades.

In 2019, Terwilliger ended the season on an 11-game hitting streak at Adelphi. Luke was second on the team in hitting at .301 with 52 hits which was tied for second on the team.

Recently, Luke was a part of the baseball operations team in Miami. Luke’s brother, Ben, is a graduate student pitcher at East Carolina University.