Lutz earns 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s Athlete of The Week was dominate on the volleyball court.

Sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan, Edison volleyball’s Maren Lutz earns this week’s top honor. Lutz had a big time game for the Spartans last week, scoring 18 points and securing 10 assists in a win over Elmira. Lutz and the Spartans have had great success this seas and the program would like nothing more than to see that continue.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include notable stats, school name, sport and other supplemental information related to the student-athlete. The best of the best will be selected for nomination on 18 Sports.

