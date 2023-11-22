ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads High School cheerleading will be well represented on Thanksgiving Day.

Two senior Blue Raider cheerleaders will perform at the 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in front of a worldwide audience. Olivia Giammichele and Ella Blowers were selected to perform after a tryout and are thrilled for the opportunity.

Last week, 18 Sports first reported the news that both cheerleaders will have this ultimate opportunity in New York City. It marks the second time Giammichele will perform, the first being two years ago at the parade. Blowers feels that she has benefitted greatly from Olivia’s knowledge on getting there.

For both girls, it’s something they’ve been looking forward to since they heard the great news about performing.

“Gaining so much experience, navigating around the city, doing things and learning from new people it’s exciting,” Giammichele said. “It’s exciting, especially for our last year in high school.”

Ella says that it’s been a blessing to have her best friend throughout the entire process.

“Definitely is helping me with what to expect, she (Olivia) talks about all of the friends she’s made, which has helped me relax,” Blowers said. “There are going to be a lot of nice people there.”

